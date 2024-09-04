Kohler's Mira Showers Unveils Heatloop: The First Electric Shower Integrated With Wastewater Heat Recovery To Slash Energy Use By 40%
About 50% of household hot water use happens in the shower. So how can we save that energy from going down the drain?
Enter the Mira Advance Heatloop, the latest innovation from our incredible team at Mira Showers .
Heatloop is the first electric shower designed to work with RECOUP WWHRS wastewater heat recovery systems. Unlike conventional electric showers, Heatloop's revolutionary technology intelligently corrects fluctuations in temperature and flow to reduce carbon emissions and save up to 40% on annual showering energy-without any change in your showering experience.
