From GMP To GFSI: How To Elevate Your Food Safety Standards & Achieve Next Level Compliance

In the ever-evolving landscape of food safety, the journey from Good Practice (GMP) to Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) systems and audits represents a pivotal shift towards heightened standards and rigorous expectations of customers and retailers. This transition underscores a commitment to excellence and reflects the dynamic interplay between regulatory compliance and consumer trust. The many complexities of this transformation also bring myriad benefits for companies and consumers - from bolstering food safety protocols to enhancing competitiveness.

In this blog, we explore some of these benefits along with the challenges of transitioning from GMP to GFSI, as well as how SCS Global Services can help you achieve your food safety goals. We will also answer some of the most frequently asked questions about GFSI, such as:



What is GFSI and what does it do?

What are the differences between GMP and GFSI audits?

What are the advantages of GFSI certification?

What are the challenges of GFSI implementation?

How do I choose the right GFSI recognized audit for my business?

How can I prepare my company for a successful GFSI audit? How can SCS help you with GFSI auditing, training, and consulting?

Who is GFSI and what does it do?

GFSI is a non-profit founded in 2000 by the Consumer Goods Forum, a global network of retailers and manufacturers. GFSI's mission is to provide continuous improvement in food safety management systems to ensure confidence in the delivery of safe food to consumers worldwide.

GFSI does not conduct audits or certify food facilities. Instead, GFSI sets the benchmark for food safety standards and recognizes the schemes that meet its criteria. GFSI also facilitates the collaboration and harmonization of food safety practices across the industry and provides guidance and resources for food businesses to improve their food safety performance.

Some of the most popular GFSI-recognized schemes are:



BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard)

SQF (Safe Quality Food)

FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification)

GLOBALG.A.P. (Good Agricultural Practices) PrimusGFS (Global Food Safety)

Each scheme has its own scope, requirements, and certification process, but they all follow the GFSI benchmarking framework, which ensures a consistent and high level of food safety across the global food supply chain.

What are the differences between GMP and GFSI audits?

GMP audits serve as the basic level of food safety audits, and they focus on the hygiene and operational conditions of a food facility. GMP audits are based on the regulatory requirements of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), depending on the type of food product. GMP audits are also conducted by state and local authorities and by third-party certification bodies, such as SCS.

GFSI audits are the advanced level of food safety audits, and they cover the entire food safety management system of a food business. GFSI audits are based on a rigorous benchmarking framework, which incorporates the Codex Alimentarius principles and the specific requirements of each scheme. GFSI audits are only conducted by accredited certification bodies, such as SCS Global Services , that are approved by the scheme owners, and that have qualified, trained auditors who understand the complexity of the products they are assessing.

Some of the main differences between GMP and GFSI audits are:



GMP audits are a great entry point to establishing food safety programs, but GFSI is more robust and already approved by customers and retailers.

GMP audits are checklist-based, while GFSI audits are performance-based.

GMP audits are usually announced, while GFSI audits have a mandatory, unannounced cycle.

GMP audits are usually shorter than GFSI audits because GMP audits are not benchmarked to meet minimum duration requirements. GMP audits do not require food safety culture commitment, which is becoming a regulatory requirement.

What are the advantages of GFSI certification?

GFSI certification has many benefits for food businesses, such as:



Enhancing food safety and quality and reducing food safety risks and incidents

Improving customer confidence and satisfaction and increasing market access and competitiveness

Reducing audit duplication and complexity and saving time and money

Aligning with the best practices and standards in the industry and demonstrating leadership and commitment Supporting continuous improvement and innovation and fostering a food safety culture

What are the challenges of GFSI implementation?

With the increased rigor and higher standards associated with GFSI, implementation can pose some challenges for food businesses, such as:



Requiring more resources and expertise, often involving more internal stakeholders and greater responsibility

Requiring more policies and procedures, which bring more record-keeping and traceability

Requiring more training and education plus more internal and external audits

Requiring more investment and maintenance along with more corrective and preventive actions Requiring more time spent planning along with more change and adaptation

Although these challenges may be experienced upon initial preparation, a committed team that is knowledgeable and supportive can ease these constraints while increasing your business profitability, brand protection, and growth.

How do I choose the right GFSI scheme for my business?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as each GFSI scheme has its own advantages and disadvantages, and each food business has its own needs and preferences. That being said, some of the following factors can help your organization make an informed decision:



Your product category and scope plus the suitability of the scheme for your type of food

Your customer requirements and expectations and the acceptance of the scheme by your target markets

Your familiarity and experience with the scheme and the availability of the scheme resources and guidance

Your technical resources and capabilities along with the availability of the scheme auditors and certification bodies Your cost, budget, and the return on investment of the scheme

How can I prepare my company for a GFSI audit?

Preparing for a GFSI audit can seem like a daunting task, but with commitment and diligence, it can also be a rewarding opportunity to improve your food safety performance and achieve your certification goals. Some of the steps that can help you prepare for a GFSI audit are:



Register with the scheme owner and select the certification body, such as SCS Global Services, that will conduct your audit.

Download the scheme standard and checklist and conduct a gap assessment to identify your strengths and weaknesses.

Develop and implement your food safety management system and document your policies and procedures.

Train and educate your staff with key, required training such as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and scheme standard requirements.

Communicate the steps needed to ensure compliance with your management team.

Conduct internal audits and mock exercises to verify and validate your food safety plan.

Address any non-conformities and corrective actions in a timely manner.

Review, challenge, and update your records and traceability.

Confirm your audit date and scope with the Certification Body and Auditor. Prepare your facility and staff for the audit day by increasing training, interviews, and team meetings.

How can SCS help you with GFSI certification?

SCS is an international leader in third-party food safety certification, and we have over 40 years of experience and expertise in the food and agriculture industry. We offer a full range of services to help you achieve your GFSI certification. In the sections below, we walk through several of the specific services that may benefit your company.

Training and Consulting

We offer public, private, and on-demand interactive training on various topics, such as HACCP, preventive controls, food defense, food fraud, food safety culture, and specific GFSI schemes. We provide trainings in both English and Spanish to ensure competency throughout your facility.

Consulting

We also offer consulting services to help you develop, implement, and improve your food safety management system. We do this through documentation preparation, onsite gap assessments, and verification activities that ensure the audit readiness of the site and team.

Auditing and certification

We offer auditing and certification services for various GFSI-recognized schemes, such as BRCGS, SQF, GLOBALG.A.P., and PrimusGFS. We have a team of qualified and experienced auditors who can conduct your audit in a professional and objective manner. We also have a team of technical and customer service staff who can support you throughout the certification process.

Other services : We offer other services that can complement your GFSI certification, such as product claim verifications, including gluten-free, USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as sustainability; standards development and strategic consulting, such as life cycle and gap assessments.

SCS Global Services looks forward to helping your organization move from GMP to GFSI. If you are interested in learning more, consider watching the replay of our webinar,“Unraveling GFSI certification – Pathway to move beyond GMP & Non-Accredited Audits .” And if you have any questions or comments, please feel free to contact Denise Webster, Vice President of Food Safety: ... .