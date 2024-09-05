Attack On Kyiv: Air Raid Alert Lasted More Than Nine Hours, Air Defenses Destroyed All Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, all Russian attack drones that posed a threat to the city were destroyed amid an air raid alert that lasted for more than nine hours.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on its Telegram account, according to Ukrinform.

“Another long-lasting massive attack by Russian strike drones! The enemy drones started entering the territory of Ukraine yesterday evening (around 10 p.m.) from the southern and eastern directions. The majority of Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, were at risk of being targeted by air strikes. The air raid alert was announced in the capital before midnight and lasted for more than nine hours,” said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

General: 138 combat clashes at front in past day, Pokrovsk sector remains hottest

According to him, none of the enemy UAVs reached their target. All drones that threatened the capital were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard in Kyiv amid the air raid alert, air defense forces were activated.