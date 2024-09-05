Russian Strike On Poltava: Death Toll Rises To 54

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Russia's strike on Poltava has increased to 54.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The death toll from the Russian strike on an educational institution in Poltava has risen to 54. Another 297 people were injured,” the statement said.

A total of 1,760 tonnes of waste have already been dismantled and removed.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian fired two ballistic missiles at Poltava on the afternoon of September 3. The Russian strike on the educational institution killed 53 people and injured 298 others.