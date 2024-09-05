Russian Strike On Poltava: Death Toll Rises To 54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Russia's strike on Poltava has increased to 54.
The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The death toll from the Russian strike on an educational institution in Poltava has risen to 54. Another 297 people were injured,” the statement said.
Read also:
Russians injure three civilians in Kherson
region in past day
A total of 1,760 tonnes of construction waste have already been dismantled and removed.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops fired two ballistic missiles at Poltava on the afternoon of September 3. The Russian strike on the educational institution killed 53 people and injured 298 others.
MENAFN05092024000193011044ID1108639315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.