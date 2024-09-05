Independent Candidates Being Pushed For Fragmentation Of Votes: J&K Cong Chief Karra

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Commitee (JKPCC) President, Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday said that BJP leader Madhav seems unaware about his own party that recruited ex-militants a few years ago.

Karra prior to filing his nomination papers today, visited famous shine of Hazrat Dawood (RA) at Batamaloo, reported news agency KNO.

Karra said that the independent candiadtes are being assisted to fragment and divide the votes.

“The people have the responsibility to be aware of such tactics and vote for the right candidate,” Karra said.

Reacting to Ram Madhav's statement, Karra said he should know which party has recruited the ex-militants here.“Madhav seems unaware of his party recruiting ex-militants,” he said.

Moreover, Karra said that the Congress leaders, who have opted to fight as independent candidates will be talked to.