One Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In J & K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least one person was killed while three others were after a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road in the Gambhir Mughalan area of Rajouri district on Thursday.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS

reported that a Tata mobile bearing registration number JK12A9878 was coming from Poonch and moving towards Rajouri when suddenly its driver lost control of his vehicle and skidded off the road and went into the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this incident, one person was killed while three others were injured. All the injured were shifted to GMC Rajouri for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Tahir Ahmad (18) son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Sayila Surankote. The injured persons have been idenfied as Ashfaq Ahmad(40) son of Azam Hussain, Muzamil Hussain (29) son of Abdul and Arbaz Sheikh(25) son of Mohammad Bashir all resident of Surankote.