Invaders Injure Three Civilians In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian three civilians in the Kherson region on September 4.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

According to Prokudin, Beryslav, Burhunka, Chervonyi Mayak, Havrylivka, Tokarivka, Tomaryne, Novovorontsovka, Komyshany, Sadove, Stanislav, Zolota Balka, Shyroka Balka, Osokorivka, Oleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Prydniprovske and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian kills two residents ofregion in past day

The Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, a cellular tower, an administrative building and an office building, neighborhoods in the region's towns and villages, including six private houses. Damage was also caused to a gas pipeline and civilian cars.

“Three people were injured due to the Russian aggression,” said the regional governor.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 4, Russian troops attacked the village of Shyroka Balka of the Stanislav community, Kherson region. Two people were injured by drone strikes.

Illustrative photo