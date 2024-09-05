Galushchenko Discusses Assistance In Restoring Energy System With Belgian, Italian Ambassadors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's of German Galushchenko has discussed the provision of assistance in restoring the energy system with the ambassadors of Belgium and Italy.

According to the of Energy , Galushchenko discussed the consequences of the large-scale Russian attack on August 26 with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Ukraine Luc Jacobs and Director of the Enabel Belgian Development Agency in Ukraine Dirk Deprez.

The Minister emphasized the special importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation projects to restore energy infrastructure in certain regions, particularly those subject to regular Russian shelling.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the memorandum signed with Enabel in late August 2024, which provides for the allocation of EUR 150 million to restore the social and energy infrastructure of the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

Galushchenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa to discuss the restoration of Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes, as well as areas of cooperation to restore the energy sector and get through the next winter.

The parties also discussed the importance of implementing bilateral projects to restore the Ukrainian energy sector by developing distributed generation and backup power for critical infrastructure. Galushchenko and Formosa separately touched upon the topic of strengthening Ukraine's air defense and consolidating international efforts in this area.

In addition, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak met with representatives of the parliaments and ambassadors of Germany and Poland. Andarak briefed the meeting participants on the needs of the energy sector to prepare for the upcoming winter, including equipment to increase distributed generation capacity and install backup power systems.

The parties discussed the prospects for investment in the development of the Ukrainian energy sector, particularly renewable energy sources and biogas.

It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian energy sector has received assistance from 36 countries, most of which are EU members.

As reported, Energy Minister of Ukraine German Galushchenko discussed the restoration of the power system following the August 26 large-scale Russian attack with Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol.

Photo: gov