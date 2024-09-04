Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates For September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for September 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for September is approximately 15% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $8.56 or 2% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Price of Electricity Including

(cents/kWh) (cents/kWh) (cents/kWh)

Residential 7.820 3.541 11.361Commercial 7.765 3.330 7.622 2.215 9.837Farm 7.777 5.546 7.521 0.000 7.521Oil & Gas 7.608 2.356 9.964Lighting 6.409 2.318 8.727Farm - REABeaver REA 7.777 4.927 REA 7.777 4.432 REA 7.777 4.829 REA 7.777 6.394 REA 7.777 4.317 River REA 7.777 3.932 REA 7.777 4.882 REA 7.777 4.360 REA 7.777 4.480 REA 7.777 4.183 CONTACT: Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 ...