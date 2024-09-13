US Sanctions Chinese Companies Supporting Pakistan's Ballistic Missile Program

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The U.S. Department of State announced on Thursday that sanctions have been imposed on five entities and one individual involved in supporting Pakistan's ballistic missile program.

The sanctions target a research institute, three companies, a Chinese national, and a Pakistani entity.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the Beijing Research Institute of for Machinery (RIAMB) collaborated with Pakistan's National Development Complex to provide equipment for missile engine testing related to the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel missile systems and potentially larger systems.

The U.S. asserts that this Pakistani entity is involved in the development and production of Pakistan's long-range ballistic missiles.

The statement also highlighted that three Chinese entities, one Pakistani entity, and one Chinese national were sanctioned for knowingly transferring unauthorized equipment and technology under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) to a non-member country.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that the sanctions demonstrate the U.S. commitment to taking action against the proliferation of concerning technologies.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Washington opposed the unilateral U.S. sanctions, arguing that they were imposed without the backing of the United Nations Security Council.

The embassy stated that China would“firmly protect the rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.”

Pakistan has not yet responded to the new U.S. sanctions.

These sanctions highlight global concerns over missile technology proliferation, especially in South Asia, where tensions are high.

These measures may further complicate international relations, with significant diplomatic and economic consequences for the U.S., China, and Pakistan.

