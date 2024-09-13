Kuwait Oil Up To USD 73.16 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.01 to reach USD 73.16 per barrel on Thursday, compared with USD 72.15 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. On a global scale, futures went up by USD 1.66 to USD 68.97 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.36 to USD 71.97 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.