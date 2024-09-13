North Korea Reveals First-Ever Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In an unprecedented move, North Korea, on Friday, September 13, revealed photos of the centrifuges that produce for the country's nuclear bombs for the first time.

These photos were released during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to a uranium enrichment facility, where he called for the production of more weapons-grade nuclear material to strengthen the country's arsenal.

North Korea has, for the first time, released photos of its uranium enrichment facility, whose operations have been banned by the UN Security Council.

North Korean state media published photos showing Kim Jong Un standing beside rows of uranium enrichment centrifuges.

The reports did not specify when the North Korean leader visited the facility.

Kim urged the workers at the facility to produce more materials for tactical nuclear weapons, stating that North Korea's nuclear arsenal is vital for countering threats from the U.S. and its allies.

He emphasized that these weapons are crucial for“self-defence” and preemptive strike capabilities.”

According to reports, Kim stated that nuclear threats against North Korea, orchestrated by“puppet forces led by American imperialists,” have crossed the red line.

Analysts believe that North Korea may have several uranium enrichment sites.

Experts also say satellite images suggest North Korea has expanded construction at the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center.

The UN Security Council has passed multiple resolutions prohibiting North Korea's nuclear and uranium enrichment activities.

North Korea's release of these photos highlights its continued defiance of international sanctions and the growing complexity of the nuclear threat it poses. Despite global condemnation, North Korea remains determined to advance its nuclear capabilities, escalating tensions in an already volatile region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram