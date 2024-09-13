Mamata's Resignation Would Give Bengal Freedom From Dictatorship: Kailash Vijayvargia

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 13 (IANS) A day after Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee offered to quit as West Bengal Chief Minister, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargia said that the move will be in the interest of the state and the country.

Talking to IANS, Vijayvargia (68), who is the Urban Development in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government, said the people of West Bengal will get a big relief if she (Mamata) resigns from the Chief Minister's post.

Not missing the opportunity to hit out at Mamata, Vijayvargia, who once had to face a life-threatening moment during the Assembly elections in West Bengal when his convoy was attacked, said: "Her (Mamata Banerjee's) resignation will ensure the protection of human rights in West Bengal. Also, it would be in the interest of the state and the country."

On Thursday, Mamata said she was ready to quit as the Chief Minister after a delegation of doctors, who were supposed to join a meeting with her turned back from the state secretariat's doorstep.

As per the reports, the incident led Mamata to come out of a room full of empty chairs and ruefully declare that she was "willing to resign for the people's sake."

Reports suggested that doctors backed out from the meeting at the last moment as the state government refused to conduct a live stream of the proceedings (meeting).

Notably, after the horrific incident of rape and murder of a female doctor at R. G. Kar Hospital, doctors and other medical facilities in West Bengal have been raising concerns over the safety of paramedics.

The shocking incident created a nationwide political storm with doctors staging protests to extend their support.

In Madhya Pradesh, junior doctors had called off their strike following the intervention of the High Court.

Recently, a BJP leader called West Bengal Chief Minister 'Hitler.'