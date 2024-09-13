US Embassy For Afghanistan: Will Never Stop Calling For The Reopening Of Schools For Girls

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Embassy for Afghanistan, operating from Doha, has stated that Washington will not cease its efforts to reopen girls' in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, September 12, the U.S. Embassy for Afghanistan posted on its X account that it supports girls' education in Afghanistan.

The embassy added,“As students around the world return to school, 1.4 million seats in classrooms in Afghanistan remain empty.”

The embassy reiterated its commitment to supporting educated Afghans and voiced hope for a brighter future by continuing to call for the reopening of schools for girls.

The U.S. Embassy's statement coincides with the start of the academic year in many countries around the world, where schools reopen after summer breaks, unlike in Afghanistan where girls above sixth grade are still barred from attending.

Since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021, girls' education beyond sixth grade has been banned in Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, recently stated in an interview with an Iranian media outlet that the Taliban have yet to create the necessary conditions for girls to return to school.

The plight of Afghanistan's girls has only worsened under the Taliban regime, with severe restrictions placed on their education, employment, and freedom of movement.

Since the Taliban took control, Afghan girls and women have faced increasing suppression, including the loss of basic rights, which has drawn widespread international condemnation and further isolated Afghanistan on the global stage.

