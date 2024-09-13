Russia Pres.: Moscow To Work With China For Multipolarity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Friday voiced willingness to work together with China to advance multipolarity and build an international order based on justice and international law.

Putin made the remarks while meeting with Wang Yi, a member of the Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, in St. Petersburg, reported China's Xinhua news agency.

He said that Russia and China, acting on the principles of equality and mutual benefit, have been deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, adding that interactions at all levels maintain a strong momentum, and cooperation in various fields is progressing smoothly.

The Russian president voiced his country's willingness to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year as an opportunity to follow through on the important consensus reached by the heads of state, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, and lift the Russia-China relationship to a new level.

He also thanked Beijing for its support for Russia as the rotating chair of BRICS, stressing that the BRICS security council meeting has achieved positive results, and the successful dialogue with the Global South countries fully demonstrates the influence and strength of BRICS.

For his part, Wang said Beijing and Moscow have solid mutual trust and a profound friendship, adding that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era has achieved sound and steady growth.

He added that the two sides have strengthened strategic cooperation and resist bloc confrontation, which is in line with the trend of the times and the common aspirations of the vast number of the countries of the South.

He went on saying that China is willing to maintain strategic communication with Russia, unite more like-minded countries, and promote world multipolarity.

Wang underlined that with the joint efforts of all parties, the BRICS Plus cooperation has got off to a good start.

At the upcoming Kazan Summit, the first meeting of leaders after the expansion of BRICS, China will continue to offer full support for Russia in fulfilling its responsibilities as the chair, and strive to make the summit a full success, he noted. (end)

