Delhi Metro News: Now Avoid Buying Daily QR Tickets With THIS New Feature Check How It Works, Cost And Discounts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introduced the "Multiple Journey QR Ticket (MJQRT)" on Thursday, September 12. This new feature aims to offer convenience "by eliminating the need to purchase daily QR tickets". It provides an efficient way to manage multiple journeys on the Delhi Metro.

| Delhi Metro commuters can now Top-Up smart cards via WhatsApp chatbot: Details

Delhiites can avail this service on DMRC app starting Friday, September 13 . The "Multiple Journey QR Ticket (MJQRT)" feature is now available exclusively on DMRC's Delhi Metro Sarathi (Momentum 2.0) app.

Initial cost for MJQRT

To avail the MJQRT, users must register on the DMRC Momentum Sarthi 2.0 app and can start with an initial amount of ₹150, which can be used for metro travel. "There is no security deposit required for the MJQRT," the DMRC said in a post on X on Thursday.

A minimum balance of ₹60 is required to travel using the MJQRT.

It also offers flexible recharge options. "Users can easily add value in multiples of ₹50 through digital payment methods such as UPI, credit cards, and debit cards, with a maximum balance limit of Rs. 3,000," the DMRC said.

| Supreme Court says DMRC not obliged to pay ₹8,000 crore to Anil Ambani's firm Discounts on travel

Multiple Journey QR Ticket (MJQRT) feature offers passengers a 10% discount during peak hours (8 AM - 12 PM and 5 PM - 9 PM) and a 20% discount during off-peak hours.

How to use Multiple Journey QR Ticket

Step 1: Tap the multiple journey QR ticket button on the phone screen.

Step 2: Read through the terms and conditions, then click accept to proceed

Step 3: You first need to add balance to start using the multiple journey QR ticket feature

Step 4: Enter the amount that you wish to top up and click on pay now

Step 5: You will be redirected to the payment page. Choose your desired payment option to complete the payment. Once the payment is completed, you will see the payment successful message

Step 6: Now you are ready to use the Multiple Journey QR Ticket

Step 7: Now, to use the QR code, simply click on QR code

| WhatsApp Beta tests QR codes for easy chat history transfer across devices Secure and recoverable

In case a person's mobile phone is stole, lost or gets damaged, the remaining balance will remain intact, and passengers can continue using the MJQRT by logging in on another device.