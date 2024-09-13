Sweden To Offer Immigrants Up To $34,000 To Go Back To Home Country

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The government, supported by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, announced at a press that, starting in 2026, migrants who voluntarily return to their home countries can receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor (US$34,000).

Officials stated that this new plan will be implemented starting in 2026.

According to an AFP report on Thursday, September 12, Sweden's of Migration, Johan Forssell, said,“Migrants who voluntarily return to their home countries from 2026 onwards will be eligible to receive 350,000 Swedish kronor ($34,000).”

Forssell emphasized that Sweden is undergoing“a fundamental shift in its migration policy.”

Swedish authorities believe that increasing the financial incentives will encourage more migrants to return voluntarily.

Adult migrants who voluntarily return to their home countries receive 10,000 kronor (less than $1,000), and children receive 5,000 kronor (less than $500).

Under the current plan, each family can receive up to 40,000 kronor (about $4,000) for voluntarily returning.

For years, this Scandinavian country in northern Europe has been a primary destination for migrants from war-torn countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and various African nations.

In addition to Sweden, many European countries, particularly Germany, have adopted stricter policies on refugees, focusing on enhanced control and the deportation of those involved in criminal or extremist activities.

Germany, in particular, has ramped up efforts to deport refugees with criminal records or extremist affiliations, signaling a broader European trend toward tightening refugee regulations while ensuring security.

