Goulston & Storrs Director Michelle Porter Named To The 2024 Top Women Of Law By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs , an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that its Co-Managing Director, Michelle Porter , has been named to the 2024 "Top Women of Law"

by

Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her exceptional achievements in the profession. Porter was especially recognized for her ability to build long-term, trusting client relationships with an unwavering commitment to excellence in every interaction.

Porter, a nationally recognized estate planning attorney and the former Co-Chair of the Goulston & Storrs Private Client & Trust Group, advises high-net-worth individuals and families on complex estate and tax planning, trust and estate administration, business planning, and charitable giving matters. She also serves as trustee for private trusts and plays an active role in managing trust investments. Her clients include business owners and executives, private equity partners, real estate owners and developers, trustees, personal representatives, and estate and trust beneficiaries.

Outside of her practice, Porter serves on the Board of the Special Olympics of Massachusetts and is active in the Boston Estate Planning Council and the Boston Bar Association's Trusts & Estates Section. She earned her J.D. from Notre Dame Law School and her B.A. from College of the Holy Cross.

