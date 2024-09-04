Claudia Rodriguez Joins Charlee.Ai Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charlee is pleased to announce that Claudia Rodriguez, a prominent figure in the insurance known for her innovative leadership and strategic insights, has joined its advisory board.

With over three decades of experience, Claudia brings a wealth of knowledge to Charlee through her expertise handling and managing inside claims, field claims, SIU, property, subrogation, and casualty disciplines. Claudia was on the board for the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the Pacific Claims Executives Association, and was a governor's appointee to the California Earthquake Authority's Advisory Panel. Since 2021, Claudia has focused on the topic of social inflation and its impact on claims results. Because of her efforts in this area, she has been sought after to present to multiple industry events. Her attention to this critical topic will add an important component to her advisory capabilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Claudia Rodriguez to our Advisory Board, said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO/Founder of Charlee. Having been responsible for all claims operations as Vice President of Claims for Auto Club Enterprises for their 20+ state footprint and over 2300 employees, her experience will play a crucial role in assisting our company through its next phase of growth. Claudia's insights will help us further enhance our AI-driven predictive analytics and solidify our position as a leader in this rapidly evolving industry.”

Claudia added,“I am excited to join Charlee and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing the claims decision process through AI. The opportunity to work with a talented team and help shape the future of AI-driven claims improvement is truly inspiring. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Charlee achieve even greater success.”

About Charlee:

Charlee is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven property & casualty insurance solutions, empowering carriers, MGAs and TPAs with actionable insights to make informed decisions. Through its innovative AI-based technologies, Charlee delivers solutions that optimize processes, mitigate risks, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.

Sri Ramaswamy

Charlee

+1 844-826-6906

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.