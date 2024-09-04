Photonpharma To Present At Rocky Mountain Life Sciences Investor And Partnering Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PhotonPharma, a pioneering biotech company focused on innovative cancer therapies, is pleased to announce its selection as a premier presenting company in the upcoming Rocky Mountain Life Sciences Investor and Partnering sponsored by the Colorado BioScience Association. The conference will be held at the Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center in Breckenridge Colorado on September 12th and 13th. The company will present its groundbreaking work on an autologous cancer vaccine platform, Innocell, at the conference on Thursday, September 12th.

Innocell is a novel cancer cellular immunotherapy that harnesses the power of a patient's own tumor cells. Using a proprietary photochemical method, PhotonPharma inactivates tumor cells collected from the patient, enabling their safe reintroduction into the patient's body. This process allows for presentation of the full complement of diverse tumor antigens, which in combination with immune stimulating adjuvant, is intended to elicit a potent immune response to target and fight the cancer effectively. Innocell's innovative approach allows for the selective targeting of solid organ tumors, which account for 90% of all cancers.

"Our goal with Innocell is to provide a cancer treatment that is effective and safe, which can be used to specifically target a patient's tumor type." said Dr. Alan Rudolph, CEO of PhotonPharma. "Innocell has the potential to revolutionize cancer therapy by offering a personalized approach that can be combined with other treatments to enhance therapy." said Ray Goodrich, founder and CSO. Both Dr. Rudolph and Dr. Goodrich will attend the conference.

In February 2024, PhotonPharma received FDA clearance to initiate clinical development of Innocell for the treatment of ovarian cancer, a disease that affects approximately 20,000 women in the U.S. each year. The company recently closed a $2.5M Seed financing round to fund the Phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. This study is expected to enroll its first patient in Q4, 2024. PhotonPharma's presentation at the Rocky Mountain Life Sciences Investor and Partnering Conference will provide an overview of the company's progress and development plans. Investors and partners are encouraged to attend and learn more about the exciting opportunities to support the development of this cutting-edge technology.

PhotonPharma is dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies that leverage the body's immune system to fight disease. With a focus on personalized medicine, the company's lead product, Innocell, aims to provide a safe and effective treatment for a wide range of solid organ tumors.

