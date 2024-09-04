Approximately 4,800 individuals in Scotland receive a breast cancer diagnosis annually. Every year, over 2,900 people in Wales receive a breast cancer diagnosis. With a frequency of 565,500 cases in 2019, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in the European region, and 1 in 8 of these women will have the disease before the age of 85, according to EUROPA DONNA, the European Coalition Against Breast Cancer. As a result, breast cancer often strikes women in their prime, which is expected to fuel market expansion in the years ahead.

The primary causes of the rising incidence of breast cancer are bad lifestyle choices like smoking, eating poorly, getting sick, and having a strong family history. This raises the need for gold-standard mammograms, and other diagnostic imaging tests, blood, and laboratory testing are becoming more and more common. According to the Globocan study, 32,900 new cases of breast cancer were found in Spain in 2019, and 6,500 deaths from the disease were recorded.

The demand for routine screening and technological improvement is growing as a result of the rise in breast cancer cases in Spain. To improve the prognosis for breast cancer patients with an early diagnosis, a number of local governments and other healthcare organizations throughout Europe are holding free breast screening events and providing education.

The Market expansion is driven by rising breast cancer incidence

Because breast cancer is becoming more commonplace globally and more individuals are anticipated to require precise and efficient treatment alternatives, the European breast cancer market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is increasing. Since breast cancer is one of the most prevalent malignancies worldwide, more people are anticipated to receive diagnoses in the future as a result of improved diagnostics. The development of new technologies with state-of-the-art features for treatments and enhanced treatment efficacy is a key factor driving the market value growth.

Increased pharmaceutical developments, new product releases by significant industry players, better patient treatment outcomes, higher pharmacological efficacy and effectiveness, and recently developed therapeutics for the condition all contribute to the growth of the breast cancer market.

In addition, there has been a rise in the incidence of breast cancer among individuals due to factors such as decreased exercise, obesity, increased alcohol consumption, menopause, hormone issues, and family histories of cancer, as well as the government's increased support for the introduction of novel treatments and medications into the healthcare sector. Boost government advantages by creating more regulations, such reimbursement guidelines, to enable the general public to benefit from pricey medical procedures. As a result of the introduction of new laws and increased cost-effectiveness, the breast cancer market is driven by revenue growth.

The market is expanding in part because of the increasing number of clinical trials being conducted for the creation and assessment of screening tests.

Another factor fueling the market's expansion is the increase in clinical trials for the creation and assessment of screening tests. For example, a clinical trial supported by the University Medical Center, Utrecht, Netherlands, is anticipated to be finished by April 2023, according to In this study, women aged 50-75 who exhibit higher than 75% mammographic density will have their biennial screening with mammography plus MRI compared to mammography alone, to see which is more cost-effective. Growing clinical trials are anticipated to provide market participants with a chance to develop cutting-edge screening tests, which will further propel the market's expansion.

Key Attributes:

