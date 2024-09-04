عربي


MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement


9/4/2024 10:31:30 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish capital markets act, MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby announces that Ejner og Meta Thorsens Fond has reported to have reduced its total holding of shares and voting rights in MT Højgaard Holding A/S to 19.99% through direct (9.86%) holdings and indirect holdings (10.13%) in EMTF Holding P/S.

Contact : CFO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted by phone on +45 31 21 68 72.

