Global Male Hypogonadism Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Male Hypogonadism Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Male Hypogonadism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The male hypogonadism market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.55 billion in 2023 to $3.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, awareness and diagnosis, lifestyle factors, chronic illnesses, treatment seeking behavior.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Male Hypogonadism Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The male hypogonadism market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising awareness, prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions, innovations in therapies, emphasis on men's health, telemedicine and healthcare accessibility.

Growth Driver Of The Male Hypogonadism Market

The increase in infertility rates is expected to propel the growth of the male hypogonadism market going forward. Infertility refers to a condition affecting the male or female reproductive system that is characterized by the inability to conceive after 12 months or longer of frequent, unprotected sexual activity. Male hypogonadism, which can lead to decreased sperm production and infertility, is one of the potential causes of male infertility. As a result, the increasing prevalence of male infertility is expected to drive the growth of the male hypogonadism market.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Male Hypogonadism Market Growth?

Key players in the male hypogonadism market include Allergan PLC, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Endo International plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Male Hypogonadism Market Size?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the male hypogonadism market. Companies operating in the male hypogonadism market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Halozyme, a US-based biotechnology company, launched Tlando, an oral treatment for testosterone replacement therapy of male hypogonadism. Tlando is a prescription drug that contains testosterone, and it is the first oral testosterone treatment approved by FDA. It is used to treat adult men who, as a result of certain medical disorders, have low or no testosterone.

How Is The Global Male Hypogonadism Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Klinefelters Syndrome, Kallmann Syndrome, Pituitary Disorders, Other Types

2) By Drug Delivery: Topical Gels, Injectables, Transdermal Patches, Other Drug Deliveries

3) By Therapy: Testosterone Therapy, Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Therapy

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Male Hypogonadism Market

North America was the largest region in the male hypogonadism market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the male hypogonadism market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the male hypogonadism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Male Hypogonadism Market Definition

Male hypogonadism is a disease in which the body produces insufficient amounts of the hormone testosterone. Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone and is essential for the development and growth of men throughout puberty.

Male Hypogonadism Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global male hypogonadism market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Male Hypogonadism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on the male hypogonadism market size, male hypogonadism market drivers and trends, male hypogonadism market major players, male hypogonadism competitors' revenues, male hypogonadism market positioning, and male hypogonadism market growth across geographies. The male hypogonadism market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

