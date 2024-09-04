Questex’S Digital Signage Experience Introduces Innovation Park

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Features Topic-Based Exhibits, Roundtable Discussions, and Guided Discourse to Foster Collaboration and Inspiration

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event and digital for the digital signage industry, today announces a new event feature -- Innovation Park. The Innovation Park will be centrally located within the show floor and will feature topic-based exhibits, roundtable discussions, and guided discourse, fostering collaboration and inspiration for elevating the experience. The Innovation Park was developed in partnership with AAG Consulting Group . DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.



Each designated sponsor within the Innovation Park includes one topic-branded kiosk. Each sponsor will also lead a discussion group in the centralized meeting area. Initial sponsors and their topics include:



Coffman Media – Power of Partnerships

Skykit – Real-Time Data

STREAM – Contextual Media

Wallboard – Next Gen Integration Zutek – Installation and Field Services



The Innovation Park will also include a digital installation of transparent LED screens provided by ClearLED .

According to Stuart Armstrong, founder and managing director at AAG Consulting Group,“DSE serves as a dynamic platform for companies within the digital signage industry to strengthen existing relationships and forge new partnerships. The Innovation Park is specifically designed to facilitate these connections. From my experience, these relationships are crucial for increasing visibility to deal flow and driving revenue. My team at AAG Consulting and I are excited to collaborate with each sponsor company.”

“I'm very pleased with the education-forward approach that AAG Consulting Group proposed for this year's DSE show,” said David Drain, DSE's director of event programs.“The sponsors have appreciated the opportunity to provide thought leadership in a turnkey exhibit space.”

Additional topic-based mini booths are available for sponsorship. For more information, please contact Stuart Armstrong of AAG Consulting Group at ...ulting

To learn more about DSE, visit .

For sponsor and exhibitor enquiries, get in touch .

Stay connected to DSE on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

...