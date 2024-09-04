Zillow's AI-Powered Home Search Gets Smarter With New Natural Language Features

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Home shoppers and renters can now search by commute, affordability, and points of interest in the Zillow app

SEATTLE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Zillow's AI-powered search experience is getting an upgrade. Now buyers and renters can search for their next home using simple, everyday language in even more ways - including by commute time, affordability, schools and nearby points of interest. Through natural language search, Zillow analyzes millions of listings to deliver the most relevant homes or rentals personalized to the user's preferences.

Zillow's AI-powered search experience is getting an upgrade. Now buyers and renters can search for their next home using simple, everyday language in even more ways - including by commute time, affordability, schools and nearby points of interest.

Zillow's AI-powered search experience is getting an upgrade. Now buyers and renters can search for their next home using simple, everyday language in even more ways - including by commute time, affordability, schools and nearby points of interest.

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Continue Reading

Zillow® is the first and only major residential real estate marketplace to implement this advanced, AI-powered search experience. Starting today, users can skip the filters and search in the Zillow app by simply describing their ideal home, just as they would when talking to a friend. They can specify details such as layout, location and style - and now have new options to search by commute time, affordability, schools and nearby points of interest. Users can also save their searches and have Zillow notify them when new qualifying listings come online.

"From streamlining the home search to personalizing the user experience, Zillow applies AI in practical ways to help people get home," said Josh Weisberg, senior vice president of artificial intelligence. "Search is one of the bedrocks of our platform, and we're always improving it to make it easier for users to find homes that meet their unique needs."

This upgrade is now live on the Zillow app for iOS® and AndroidTM devices, and will be coming soon to Zillow. Zillow's enhanced search takes users' queries and scans millions of listing details to bring relevant results to the surface. At the same time, the feature is training machine learning models to better respond to search queries that use natural, human-like sentences.

To use this enhanced search, simply open the most up-to-date version of the Zillow app and type criteria for a home into the search bar. Users can now find their ideal home or rental by typing prompts like:



Commute: "Homes 30 min drive from Millennium Park"

POI: "Apartments near Denver Union Station"

Affordability: "Austin homes under $400,000" or "Seattle homes under $4,000 monthly" Schools: "3-bedroom houses near Roosevelt High School"

Many of Zillow's most impactful features are powered by AI and machine learning, including the neural Zestimate® valuation, personalized home recommendations and unique AI-powered ShowcaseSM listings , each of which gives shoppers a deep understanding of the home virtually before they ever step inside.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, dedicated partners and agents, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home LoansSM, Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, ShowingTime+SM, Spruce® and Follow Up Boss®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( ). © 2024 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

(ZFIN)

SOURCE Zillow