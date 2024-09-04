Back-to-School with AliExpress – Your Guide to the Ultimate Shopping List Welcoming the New Season

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Summer may be at an end, but the Back-to-School season is in full swing and AliExpress has shoppers covered as their go-to one-stop shop for their must-buy items, making shopping easier than ever.

Whether it is the latest tech or the trendiest gear to wear to kick off the new school year, check out the ultimate shopping spree guide below listing our top picks to snag:



1. Sony WH 1000XM5 Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphones

Keep the music going in style as you get in the zone. Block out the noise whether its morning drivetime or study crunch time and look stylish doing it.





2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Keep the whole family connected whether at school or on the weekend. Check-in with family, friends and classmates using the smartest tech just a click away.





3. HUAWEI MatePad 11.5"S

Perfect for on-the-go writing, creativity and entertainment. Checking your notes? Jotting down ideas? Pick the gadget that will make it as smooth as possible this school year.





4. Adidas Originals Samba

Elevate your style this year with the trendiest footwear. For every occasion to and from school, you will be making a statement.





5. Velec Portable Projector

Ideal for on-the-go entertainment and perfect for indoor and outdoor viewing. As the busy Back-to-School kicks off, kick back with the ultimate projector to help you unwind and entertain.



6. HUAWEI Watch Fit 3

Stay on track with your fitness goals and up to date with your notifications with this stylish smartwatch. Running on a track, repping your school sports team or keeping up with the daily grind just got easier at the end of your wrist.







7. UGREEN 25W Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand

Eliminate the clutter with this sleek wireless charger stand. On the go and online between school, work or home? This stand has you covered and powered along the way.





8. Mixi Carry-On Suitcase

Blending fashion and functionality for effortless travels. Whether it is a mini-getaway or quick trip, this sleek travel staple ill become your go-to year-round.



Check out two more ways AliExpress has you covered for a seamless shopping experience:

1. Faster and Free: AliExpress’ Choice products feature Free Returns, Free Shipping with Faster Delivery.

2. Payment made easy: AliExpress offers shoppers a variety of payment methods and even more savings with additional discounts while using payment partners Visa, Urpay and Tiqmo.



There you have it, our easy-to-follow guide to help jumpstart your Back-to-School shopping journey. Check out the above and get inspired by AliExpress’ diverse selection of incredible deals at unbeatable prices.





MENAFN04092024004993016390ID1108635899