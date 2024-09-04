Bhojpuri New Video: Khesari Lal Yadav And Rani's SEXY Dance Song By Shilpi Raj Goes Viral; Don't Miss It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani's new Bhojpuri song, 'Tikuliya Mare Jaan,' sung by Shilpi Raj, has more than 1,648,442 views and counting. The song has quickly won over Khesari's fans with its captivating melody and appealing lyrics.

Khesari Lal Yadav, a Bhojpuri and known for his captivating performances and incredible voice, released a new song that instantly went viral.

Every time Khesari post a new song, it quickly acquires popularity, establishing him as a "Trending Star" in the eyes of his fans.

This time, he wowed audiences with Tikuliya Mare Jaan, an exciting Bhojpuri song in which he features with Rani, a Bhojpuri actress. The two have a loving connection in the song, which adds to its appeal.

The official release date for the new Bhojpuri song Tikuliya Mare Jaan was September 2. Khesari's followers have swiftly embraced the song's compelling melody and enticing lyrics.

While Rani's mesmerising emotions and impassioned dance routines delighted Khesari, they also captivated spectators.

The song's magnificent enormity and the chemistry between the two singers are key features that make it worth seeing.

In Tikuliya Mare Jaan, the relationship between Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani is mesmerising. Since its debut a few hours ago on Ananta Music World's YouTube channel, the song has earned over 450k views.

Furthermore, followers have left over 30,000 comments and 78,000 likes on this freshly released Bhojpuri song.