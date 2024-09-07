Dukhan Bank Announces Winner Of Qr1mn Of Thara'a Savings Account

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dukhan has announced Aysha al-Naimi as the winner of its QR1mn Thara'a grand prize. The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and control department at the of Commerce and Industry.

Thara'a, Dukhan Bank's Shariah-compliant savings account and the first in Qatar's Islamic sector, offers account holders the chance to benefit from cash rewards up to QR1mn. Based on several criteria, Thara'a account holders are eligible for several periodic draws for cash prizes.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with the unveiling of its campaign for the Thara'a savings account, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding clients. Departing from the previous annual grand prize structure of QR1mn for a solitary winner, the enhanced campaign now boasts a collective grand prize of QR3mn, distributed among three fortunate individuals.

Additionally, the initiative introduces 30 monthly winners, each contending for a QR5,000, resulting in a noteworthy increase in the total prizes awarded to customers – a grand total of 273, with a cumulative value of QR4.35mn.

Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara'a savings account by visiting or by calling 800 8555 or asking 'Rashid', the bank's virtual assistant, on the website, mobile app or via WhatsApp on 44100888.

