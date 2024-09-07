Queen Camilla Visits Qatari-British Joint Squadron

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Queen Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, visited the Qatari-British Joint Squadron at the Leeming Air Base in the United Kingdom. Queen Camilla was welcomed by Brigadier General (Navy) Jarallah Hamad al-Nabet, Qatari Military Attaché to the United Kingdom, Lieutenant Colonel (Pilot) Nasser Mohammed al-Kuwari, Assistant Qatari Military Attaché to the United Kingdom, Captain (Pilot) Khalid Ayed al-Athba, Deputy Commander of the Qatari-British Joint Squadron, and a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.

