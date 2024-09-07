Ministry Warns Against Bringing Dangerous Animals To Public Places

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Saturday urged possessors of dangerous animals not to bring or walk these animals in public places to ensure the safety of individuals.

In a post on X, the ministry also warned against displaying, selling, or trading these animals, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (10) of 2019, which regulates the possession of dangerous animals and organisms to maintain public safety and protect the environment.

The ministry called on everyone to go through the regulation, which includes 28 breeds of dangerous dogs, along with a range of other organisms classified as dangerous, to ensure full compliance with the law.

The following is the list of animals:

Doberman, Ridgeback, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Boston Terrier, German Pinscher, Staff Ord Shir Terrier, Bull Terrier, Ca De Bou, Canary Dog, Dogo Argentino, Brazilian Mastiff, Spanish Mastiff, Neapolitan Mastiff, Neapolitan Mastiff, Bull Dog, Bull Mastiff, Old English Mastiff, Dogu De Bordeaux, Boxer, Great Dane, Rottweller, Shar Pei, Cane Corso, Kangel Dog, Tibet Dog, Sheep Dog, Sheep Dog Caucasim, Ovcharka, Alpine Mastiff, Panthera Leo, Panthera Tigris, Panthera Pardus, Panthera Onca, Puma Concolor, Acinonyx Jubatus, Crocuta Crocuta, Hyaena Hyaena, Vulpes Vulpes, Canis Aurcus, Papio Hamadryas, Chorocrbus, Pygerythrus, Pan Troglodytes, Gorilla Spp.

MENAFN07092024000067011011ID1108647635