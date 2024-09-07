Jordanian Envoy, Egyptian Minister Talks Labor Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Sept 7 (Petra) -- Jordanian Ambassador in Cairo Amjad Adayleh discussed with Egyptian Mohamed Gebran on Saturday cooperation between the two countries in the labor field.The envoy said Jordan is keen on enhancing relations with Egypt "in a manner that serves the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples," noting that Egyptian laborers in Jordan are highly respected and appreciated for their contributions to productive sectors.He noted Egyptian efforts in the and development spheres and launching mega projects, hailing the new administrative capital as an "unprecedented achievement by all standards."For his part, the Egyptian Minister stressed the deep-rooted relations with Jordan in all fields, expressing his country's interest to coordinate with the Jordanian government, particularly in the labor field.The meeting tackled cooperation on the speedy rectification of the status of Egyptian workers in Jordan with the aim of regulating the labor market and benefiting from facilities offered by the Jordanian government in this respect.