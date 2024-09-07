IEC Chief Receives Head Of Arab League Election Observation Mission

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) --- Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman, Musa Al-Maaytah, received on Saturday the Arab League observation mission to the parliamentary election scheduled to be held on Tuesday, where they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to observe the elections.The MoU was signed by Al-Maaytah for the IEC, and for the Arab League, the head of the mission, Assistant Secretary-General, Head of the Arab Affairs and National Security Sector, Ambassador Khalil Al-Thawadi, in the presence of the Arab League's Plenipotentiary, Director of the Election Affairs Secretariat, Ahmad Amin, and General Coordinator of the mission, Heba Mereb.Al-Maaytah highlighted the significance of joint cooperation between the two parties, the function of monitoring missions generally, which constitute an actual assurance of the electoral process's integrity.The MoU included the provision of all facilities for the monitoring missions, in addition to the rights and duties of the Arab League mission to monitor the parliamentary elections.