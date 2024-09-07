Ministry Of Labour Honours QIB For Qatarisation Efforts, Advancement Of Community Development

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic (QIB) was recognised by the of Labour (MoL) for its Qatarisation efforts and commitment to enhancing community development.

The recognition took place during a ceremony honouring outstanding individuals, companies, and organisations in labour, social development, and social work across the GCC. The event was held alongside the ministerial meetings on civil service, labour, and social affairs in the region.

During the ceremony, HE the of Labour Dr Ali bin Samikh al-Marri presented the honourary shield to QIB Group CEO Bassel Gamal. This award recognises QIB's dedication to advancing Qatarisation by attracting and empowering national talent across various roles within the bank. Through comprehensive support and resources, QIB equips Qatari employees with the tools to enhance their skills and build successful professional careers.

The recognition comes within the framework of the MoL's keenness to highlight top-performing organisations that excel in localising jobs within the private sector.

QIB has consistently demonstrated excellence in its Qatarisation efforts by offering Qatari candidates meaningful career and personal development opportunities, enabling them to realize their full potential. The bank actively participates in national initiatives such as the Ministry's Kawader programme, designed to develop and support Qatari talent in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Gamal said,“We are honoured to receive this recognition from the Ministry of Labour, which reflects QIB's ongoing commitment to Qatarisation and our active role in supporting the development of local talent. At QIB, we believe that investing in the growth and professional development of Qatari nationals is fundamental to our long-term success and the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030. As we continue to steer our corporate development plan, we will continue fostering an environment that nurtures and empowers Qatari talent across all areas of our business.”

Since its establishment in 1982, QIB has been committed to making Qatarisation a top priority for human resources. Over the past four decades, the bank has been able to attract national talent through an integrated vision based on recruitment, qualification, and training, enabling Qatari employees to take leadership positions in various areas of the bank.

MENAFN07092024000067011011ID1108647639