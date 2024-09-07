Queen Rania Decries 'Global Disorder', Urges Just Resolution To Palestinian-Israeli Conflict At Cernobbio Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – Queen Rania Al Abdullah called on the global community to uphold international humanitarian law and demand accountability for injustices, explaining that Western double standards on Israel's war on Gaza have contributed to a "loss of faith in the rules and moral standards meant to govern our world.""The people of the world deserve a global system they can trust – free of prejudice, moral loopholes, and deadly blind spots. And trust in that system has become intrinsically tied to the fate of the Palestinian people," she said, urging European countries to weigh their responses to this conflict against their proclaimed values.Speaking at the 50th edition of the European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA) Forum in Cernobbio, Italy, on Saturday, Queen Rania noted that in the aftermath of brutal wars and bloodshed in Europe, the international community established a number of global institutions meant to prevent similar violence."From the United Nations, to the International Court of Justice, to the UN Declaration of Human Rights, the world came together to establish norms for a future better than its past, a future based on the values of the UN Charter: peace, justice, and human rights," she said.However, many around the world are struggling to believe in the integrity and impartiality of these norms, Queen Rania explained at the annual forum titled 'Intelligence on the World, Europe, and Italy.'"Looking at Israel's war in Gaza, they see a glaring double standard or worse yet, a seeming abdication of any standards at all," she said.Her Majesty stated that, over the past 11 months, the Gaza Strip has been hit with an estimated 70,000 tons of bombs, "more than all bombs dropped on London, Hamburg, and Dresden throughout all of World War II."Her Majesty noted that almost the entire population of Gaza is facing acute food insecurity, decrying Israel's obstruction of humanitarian aid as Palestinian children starve.She also highlighted the war's high toll on Gaza's children, explaining that this war has produced the largest cohort of child amputees in history."Doctors describe the horror of amputating on children too young to walk," she said."According to Save the Children, over 20,000 children are estimated to be lost, detained, buried under the rubble, or in mass graves," the queen said.Recalling that it has been nearly eight months since the world's highest court determined it was plausible that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, Queen Rania said that Israel has also recently launched a wide-scale military assault on the West Bank."For decades, beginning before last October, Palestinians have been subjected to a crushing, criminal occupation," she said."Palestinians, too, have the right to live in security and peace. And yet, here we are – still," she said.Asking if any Western population would be expected to tolerate life under a similar violent occupation, Queen Rania stressed that injustice in Palestine "has been rationalized and allowed to go on" for decades."Is the world saying that Israel's security is more important than anyone else's – and, therefore, nothing is off limits in its pursuit? That no level of Palestinian suffering is too high a price to pay?" she asked."This devaluation of life must be called out for what it is: anti-Palestinian racism," she declared, adding "this failure cannot stand."Explaining that Europe has long positioned itself as a champion of international law and human rights, the Queen said: "What is the Global South supposed to think when they see the West stand up for the people of Ukraine, while leaving innocent civilians in Gaza to unprecedented collective punishment?...What conclusions are people to draw about who matters, who doesn't, and why?" "More than hypocritical, the double standard is dehumanizing. It is cruel. And if it isn't racist, I don't know what is," Her Majesty said.The Queen explained that the selective application of international law and belittling of international courts has ushered in "a new era of global disorder," in which no one is truly safe."That's why rejecting double standards, demanding accountability, and finding a common path to peace are necessary to create the future Palestinians, Israelis, and all of us deserve," she said.Queen Rania went on to detail a number of basic "indisputable" principles that can provide a shared foundation for warring parties, and which must be upheld in order to achieve mutual, sustainable peace for both sides.First, Her Majesty stated that "international law must prevail without exception."Pointing out that law is reason devoid of passion, the Queen explained that deferring to the law ensures impartiality."That means enforcing legally binding UN Security Council resolutions, and respecting the opinions and rulings of international courts, even when they're politically inconvenient," she said.Second, the Queen stressed that autonomy, dignity, and human rights are universal and unconditional, and that human rights do not need to be earned."Peace cannot be created by strong-arming a weaker party into unequal terms. Palestinians and Israelis have an equal right to security and self-determination," she said.For her third principle, Her Majesty put forward that, for justice to be achieved, there must be first accountability."The flipside of accountability is impunity – and a sense of impunity does not develop overnight," the Queen said.Citing Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land and its expanding settlements, she cautioned that global words of condemnation are not enough."Without accountability, talk of international law, of justice, and of human rights is reduced to hollow rhetoric," she said.Fourth, Her Majesty asserted that "security is not zero-sum," and that only a just peace can provide mutual safety for all."For decades, Israel has sought to ensure its citizens' safety by denying Palestinians' right to the same. But that route is unsustainable; it has brutalized Palestinians, and failed to keep Israelis safe," she said, adding that "neither side's insecurity serves the other," she said.Describing the fifth principle as a simple one, Her Majesty rejected the most extreme voices dictating the conversation."The future cannot be held hostage to those who advocate for mass starvation, extermination, and expulsion, applaud collective punishment, and defend the indefensible. They must be called out and shut down," she said.Organized by think tank The European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA) Group, the TEHA Forum in Cernobbio, also known as the 'Intelligence on the World, Europe, and Italy Forum,' brings together Italian and international decision-makers to examine different geopolitical, economic, technological, and social scenarios.In addition to Her Majesty, this year's forum is attended by a number of heads of state and prominent political and media figures, including Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.