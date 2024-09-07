PSD, IEC Chiefs Discuss Preparations For Election Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Al-Maaytah, received on Saturday Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman, Musa Al-Maaytah, to go through the latest preparations and procedures for the Election Day.IEC chief confirmed the completion of all preparations and readiness to hold the parliamentary in accordance with the highest constitutional and standards, in coordination with all stakeholders and partners, primarily the PSD, which plays the main role in providing the security umbrella during the stages of the electoral process and enforcing the law on everyone.He emphasized the extent of collaboration and coordination with the PSD since the start of the election process preparations in all related areas, particularly in relation to security protection, scheduling polling station access, confronting and managing all electoral offenses and infractions, stopping them, apprehending those who commit them, and avoiding any disruption of the electoral process.He also praised all PSD personnel's efforts to safeguard the electoral process as the guarantee and guardian of the electoral process throughout its constitutional stages.For his part, the PSD Director confirmed that all public security cadres involved in protecting and organizing the electoral process are implementing the security plans developed within their respective scopes of work, according to the stages of the electoral process and areas of responsibility and jurisdiction, starting from polling stations and their surroundings, transferring records and ballot boxes, securing the electoral committees' workflow, and continuing until the results are extracted and announced.He pointed to the level of cooperation and coordination with the IEC, direct communication around the clock, and the development of unified plans and procedures that are in accordance with the provisions of the law and ensure the organization of the electoral process and enable citizens to perform their national and constitutional duty and cast their votes freely and easily.The PSD Director emphasized that everyone will be subject to strict enforcement of the law, which will prevent any infractions, infringements, or transgressions of the law. Additionally, electoral crimes will be addressed in conjunction with the IEC and administrative governors.