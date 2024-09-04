The restyled Porsche Panamera 4 is presented at Porsche Center Taganka

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The Porsche Center Taganka dealership, part of the AVTODOM Group, has been replenished with a new all-wheel drive Porsche Panamera 4 of the third generation. The entire line of Porsche models is also presented in the showroom.



The chassis has undergone major changes. The Panamera 4 has an adaptive air suspension Porsche Active Suspension Management now. This allows combining driving dynamics with a high level of comfort in any road conditions. The power of the 2.9-liter gasoline engine has increased from 330 to 353 hp. The torque has increased from 450 to 500 Hm. The maximum speed has increased to 270 km/h. The acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h has decreased from 5.1 to 4.8 seconds.



The new Panamera 4 Maintains the continuity of the design of the second generation. It has acquired a new bumper with a narrow and long air intake and decorative elements along the edges. The new Porsche HD Matrix headlights have 32 thousand LEDs. These shine at a distance of 600 meters.



The transfer of the gearbox mode switch to the steering column is the main change in the car's interior. A place for wireless charging of gadgets appeared due to this. The virtual instrument panel is combined with a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system.



Two colors of Dark night blue are used in the trim of the leather interior. Sapphire with shades of anthracite gives an exquisite look. The soft warm shade of Chalk Beige resembles the color of sand dunes at sunset. The elegant, classic and timeless shade of blue Montego Blue Metallic is chosen for the body.



Porsche Panamera 4 2.9 AMT 4WD is presented in the Porsche Center Taganka showroom. It is conveniently located in the center of Moscow at the address Mikhailovsky proezd, 3, building 3. The dealership is designed in the Destination Porsche concept. It includes several thematic zones dedicated to new car models. The exposition is located on 790 sq.m. The car delivery area and five meeting rooms for communicating with clients are located separately. There is a cozy Porsche Cafe on the second floor of the dealership.



"The new Porsche Panamera 4 is a magnificent four-seater sports car. It combines impressive technical characteristics with a high level of comfort. It is made in a rare color scheme of the exterior and interior. This is a real gift for fans of the brand. The Porsche Center Taganka team provides a full range of services. This allows our clients to reveal the full potential of their Porsche," – Alexey Zabelkin, Director of the Taganka Division of the AVTODOM Group of Companies, commented.



