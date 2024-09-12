Shimla Mosque Row: Muslim Panel Offers To Demolish Illegal Portion, Says 'No Pressure'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid rising tensions over the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla, a Muslim welfare committee has urged the municipal authorities to seal the mosque's unauthorized portion and volunteered to demolish it, following a court directive.

The committee, which includes the mosque's Imam and members of the Waqf board and management committee, submitted a representation to Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Attri on Thursday.

“We have sought permission from the Shimla municipal commissioner to demolish the unauthorised part of the mosque situated in Sanjauli,” said Mufti Mohammad Shafi Kasmi, a member of the committee.

The delegation emphasized that the Muslim community in the area consists of permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh and that their move is intended to preserve peace and harmony.

The Imam of the Sanjauli mosque added,“There is no pressure on us, we have been living here for decades and this decision has been taken as a Himachali. We want to stay in peace and brotherhood should prevail.”

The Dev Bhoomi Sangarh Committee, which had called for protests against the unauthorized construction, welcomed the offer.

"We welcome the move of the Muslim community and would be the first to hug them for taking this initiative in the larger interest," said committee member Vijay Sharma.

Protests have been ongoing in Shimla , demanding demolition of allegedly an illegal mosque and registration of outsiders entering the state. The protests led to a shutdown in Sanjauli earlier this week.

The case of the mosque's unauthorized construction is currently being heard by the municipal corporation's court. Last week, Hindu groups staged protests near the Vidhan Sabha and in Sanjauli, demanding action.

Shimla Beopar Mandal called a bandh between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday here against the use of force by the police on the Hindu protestors during the protest march on Wednesday.