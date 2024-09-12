RJD MLA Backs Kharge's 'BJP Leaders Would Be In Jail' Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra on Thursday supported President Mallikarjun Kharge's assertion that the BJP leaders would have been in jail if the INDIA bloc had secured 20 more seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Backing Kharge's statements, Bhai Virendra said, "The BJP has unjustly harassed the Opposition while protecting corrupt individuals by bringing them into its fold, even appointing some as chief ministers and ministers."

"There is ample evidence against these individuals, and if the numbers were different, they would certainly be in jail," he told IANS.

Kharge also commented on the BJP's reliance on allies, saying that the BJP doesn't have a majority on its own and it is not permanent as it's supported by TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JD-U's Nitish Kumar.

"They (TDP and JD-U) can withdraw their support any time," the Congress chief asserted while addressing a poll rally in J&K's Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Responding to this, Bhai Virendra noted, "The NDA government at the Centre is weak and propped up by its allies. Their pre-election slogan was '400 paar', but the public confined them to 240 seats. If there hadn't been manipulation on many seats, they would have been reduced to less than 200."

He further criticised the BJP, accusing them of spreading religious and caste-based divisions, a tactic that he claimed is also "disliked by their allies."

"The government's collapse is imminent. It's only a matter of time before they fall into the minority," the RJD MLA added.

Kharge on Wednesday also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that in 10 years, the BJP has failed to deliver on its promises. He referenced infrastructure failures, saying, "Wherever a bridge was inaugurated, it collapsed, and even after the Ram Temple was inaugurated, water leaked from it."

Bhai Virendra extended the critique, commenting on the Prime Minister's personal life.

"A person who cannot stay committed to his wife cannot be committed to the country. This lack of personal commitment reflects his leadership," he remarked, endorsing Kharge's statement.