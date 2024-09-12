15-Member Delegation, Recording For 'Transparency': West Bengal Govt Calls Agitating Kolkata Doctors For Meeting At 5 Pm

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant issued a fresh invitation of agitating doctors on Thursday, calling for a meeting at 5:00 pm. The delegation of doctors has been restricted to 15 people and Chief Mamata Banerjee is slated to attend the proposed talks. Junior doctors in Kolkata began a sit-in protest outside the state department office this week alongside a 'cease-work' agitation over the the rape and murder of a trainee medic.

The defied a Supreme Court order earlier this week to insist that their agitation would continue till demands were met . The agitators have also turned down earlier calls for discussion with the state government - insisting that the language of the invitation was 'downright insensitive'.

Meanwhile the Mamata Banerjee-led government appears to have made some concessions after initially rejecting calls for the CM to attend the talks. The missive on Thursday however turned down their demand for a live broadcast as a preconditions for resolving the impasse. The government however said that it would allow a recording of the event for 'transparency'.

| Kolkata rape-murder case: ED searches house of RG Kar ex-principal

“CM has requested, but they (protesting doctors) did not respond. On behalf of the government, a second letter has been issued by the Chief Secretary, but they did not respond... Our appeal is that please continue the protest but in a different way. Because lakhs of poor people who are dependent on government health machinery are being deprived,” said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.