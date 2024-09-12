Unattended Bag At RG Kar Hospital In Kolkata Sparks Panic Amid Protests Over Doctor's Rape-Murder

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bomb disposal squads were called to RG Kar Hospital on Thursday after an unattended bag sparked panic on the premises. The suspicious item was discovered near the area where junior doctors have been protesting the rape and murder of a Kolkata medic for more than a month . Visuals shared showed several officials investigating the premises with a dog squad after the alarm was raised.



Officials however told Hindustan Times that they were yet to find any incriminating objects. The bag in question however remained under inspection from the bomb disposal squad.

The protest site was vacant on Thursday with the agitators beginning a dharna outside the headquarters of the West Bengal health department this week .



The developments came even as the West Bengal government issued a third invitation for talks with the agitating junior doctors on Thursday. The missive from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has sought a meeting at 5:00 pm that would be attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - a capitulation from its earlier stance.



The government however rejected their prerequisite of a live telecast of the talks and restricted the delegation's strength to not more than 15 people as against the protesters' wish for 30 members.

"The meeting shall not be Live telecast. However, the same can be recorded to maintain transparency. This will serve the purpose intended from your end, while also maintaining the sanctity of the proceedings, ensuring that all discussions are accurately documented," the Chief Secretary stated in his letter.

This is the third communication from the government to the doctors in the last two days after the protesters defied a Supreme Court order to resume work. The agitators have rejected the previous proposals and outlined concrete conditions for the meet. The protesting doctors are yet to respond to the communication.

(With inputs from agencies)