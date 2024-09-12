Headless Body Of A Woman Found On Kanpur Highway Investigation On Uttar Pradesh News

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a headless and unclothed body of a woman was found on Kanpur national highway on Wednesday i.e. September 11. The said that the body was found at around 6.15 am on the highway near Gujaini in Kanpur, report by NDTV stated. There has been constant speculations that the woman was reportedly raped and murdered, however, the investigation on the incident is still on.



Repport by NDTV stated that even after 24 hours of the incident, the identity of the victim is not yet made. As there were no cameras covering the exact location, footage from CCTV camera 3 km away showed a woman walking alone in matching clothing, police said as per the report. They further added that three teams have been formed to investigate the case.



As per the latest update, the body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem in order to identify the cause of the death. So far, no missing person reports in the district match the victim.

As per the NDTV report, a forensic team has gathered teeth and bone samples for analysis.



A senior police officer stated that the investigation is examining whether the incident involved foul play or was an accident. They are also working to determine if the victim was a local resident or from another area, according to the report.

Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt

Meanwhile, reacting on this gruesome murder, Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav took to X to slam the state government. He wrote,“In another heartbreaking incident of crime against women in UP, a headless, naked body of a woman was found on the highway of Kanpur. Morality says that the evidence of ruthless violence and immense physical torture inflicted on the deceased should not be mentioned. There should be an impartial investigation in the direction of the suspicion that the deceased was raped and then murdered, and the criminals should be identified and given such punishment that can provide justice to the deceased and create fear in the minds of those who commit the crime by defying the police and the government, so that such crimes against women do not recur.”