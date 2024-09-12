Headless, Naked Body Of Woman Found On Highway In Kanpur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a headless and naked body of a woman was found on the national highway at Gujaini in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on early Wednesday.





It is suspected that the woman was raped, murdered and her body was thrown on the highway.





The woman has not been identified yet.

According to the police, the body was first spotted at 6.15 am on Wednesday. Further investigations are underway.

The are checking the CCTV footage in the area.

According to a footage from a CCTV of a hospital, about 3 km away from the spot, a woman of similar build was seen walking alone hours before the body was found on the road.



The woman in the footage is seen wearing grey trousers and pieces of a grey garment was found near the body.



The police have formed three teams to probe the matter.

The police are trying to get more clues and

further investigations are underway.