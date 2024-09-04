IIIA 2024: Eventz Factory's Glamorous Gala Award Night Shines Bright at Taj Lands End

(MENAFN- Liker Series) IIIA 2024: A Night of Glamour, Recognition, and Grandeur by Eventz Factory at Taj Lands End, Mumbai



Mumbai, 1st September 2024 – The 5th Edition of the India International Influencer Awards (IIIA) 2024 proved to be a dazzling success, living up to its reputation as one of the most prestigious events in the world of entrepreneurs, celebrities, influencers and content creators. Hosted at the iconic Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the event saw the presence of over 200 prominent celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, and media personalities, making it a night to remember.



The event, conceptualized by Eventz Factory's Kunal Thakkar, was powered by Pylon Jewellery, with JioNews as the media partner and Big FM as the radio partner. The event was also supported by Sellwin Traders, ASG, Sachin Enterprises, and French Essence, with Nashaa Club as the club partner and Bright as the Outdoor Media Partner.



Among the glittering attendees were some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Warda Nadiadwala, Anu Malik, Adaa Khan, Rimi Sen, Sikander Kher, Alankrita Sahai, Monalisa, Daniel Weber, Adnaan Shaikh, Mukesh Rishi, MTV Splitsvilla winner Digvijay Rathee, Sherlyn Chopra, Fahad Shamji, Gaurav Chopra, Eijaz Khan, Anveshi Jain, Shanin K, Danish Alfaz, Jyoti Thangri, Deep Oshan, Akanksha Juneja, Adrija Roy, Aparna Dixit, Charul Malik, Vishal Kotian, Sanvikaa, Gautam Singh Vig, Shagun Pandey, Akshay Kharodia, Nasir Khan, Bigg Boss OTT fame Bebika Dhurve, singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Kriti Verma, Krutika Desai, Sheena Chohan, Rajveer Singh aka RV and many more. The event was further graced by business tycoons and VVIPs, including H.E. Consul General of Panama and Abhijit Rane, BJP State Secretary.



The IIIAwards has consistently set the benchmark for recognizing and celebrating the best in the influencing and content creation space. This year, the awards honored a diverse group of artists from movies, television, OTT platforms, and reality shows, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to the entertainment ecosystem. The awards serve as a significant source of motivation, inspiring the recipients to continue their remarkable work.



In addition to the awards, the event featured an intense panel discussion, where industry leaders and influencers discussed the future of OTT content and its impact on Bollywood. The discussion was a highlight of the evening, providing deep insights and sparking meaningful conversations among the attendees. Following the panel, a spectacular fashion show showcased the latest trends, leaving the audience in awe of the creativity and elegance on display.



The evening was not just about awards and discussions; it was also a celebration of style and luxury. Guests were treated to lavish gift hampers and goodie bags, courtesy of the event's sponsors, making them feel truly special. The IIIAwards 2024 was not just an event but an experience that left a lasting impression on all who attended.



The organizers expressed their delight at the success of the event, stating, "We are truly thrilled and happy with the kind of success and response that we got this year. As an I.P., this has grown immensely over the years, and we continue to aim for excellence and touch new milestones. Our endeavor is to always honor and celebrate the good work being done in the acting, influencing, and content creation space and motivate them to continue empowering the nation in the correct direction. We are thankful to all our special guests, dignitaries, and celebrities who took time away from their busy schedules to be with us. We are happy and grateful, and on this successful note, we only look forward to coming up with the next award show, which will be even bigger and grander."





