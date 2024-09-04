Rajasthan CM, Ministers To Travel Abroad To Woo Investors

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) In an attempt to woo big investors from other countries to the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit', Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma and his team of ministers and officials are travelling abroad to invite investors to invest in sectors like infrastructure, chemicals, automobile, and food processing, etc.

This comes after the Rajasthan officially launched the first of a series of domestic and international roadshows in Mumbai in August, as part of preparations for the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024.

Recently state Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore travelled to Switzerland and signed an MoU with Indo-Swiss Centre at Zurich. Officials told IANS that the Indo-Swiss Centre in the MoU offered to promote Rajasthan in Switzerland and Europe for investments, trade, technology, and tourism. This is part of the partnership between India and Europe through Switzerland as a hub which has been mentioned in the MoU.

The Rajasthan CM will be travelling to Japan and Seoul leading his delegation to bring in investments.

Speaking in this reference, the Chief Minister has said that the state government will organise investor roadshows at the international level to bring big investors to the 'Rising Rajasthan' Summit.

“Rajasthan will organise investor roadshows at the international level to bring big investors to the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit. Investors will be invited to invest in infrastructure, chemicals, automobiles, electronics, food processing, etc., by conducting roadshows, one-to-one meetings and MoUs in South Korea from September 9 to 10 and in Japan from September 11 to 13,” he said.

Also, a round table conference will be held with the Korea Stone Association on September 10, said CM Sharma adding that roadshows and meetings with corporate companies will be organised in Tokyo.

He said that in the coming months, the state government will organise such events in several other countries like the UK, Germany and the UAE.

The state government will also organise events in other states as well.

At the end of this month, the government will hold investor roadshows in Delhi.

He directed the officials to contact all entrepreneurs working in Delhi and invite them in maximum numbers for the summit.

CM Sharma said that the officials should also coordinate with the migrant Rajasthani industrialists and ensure to connect them for all investment-related events.

The CM said that the officers should make every possible effort to make Rising Rajasthan, being organised on the lines of Vibrant Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, a 'Role Model Summit'.

The Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit is being organised from December 9-11 in the state capital, Jaipur.

The 3-day Summit will also include an MSME Conclave and a Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave.

As part of the initiative, a roadshow was held in Mumbai on August 30-31 led by Rajasthan CM and state industries Minister Rathore.

The event saw the signing of numerous MoUs valued at Rs 4.50 lakh crore in total, indicating strong investor interest in Rajasthan. The roadshow also featured one-on-one interactions between the CM and leading industry figures, underscoring the state's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.