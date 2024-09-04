Azerbaijan Aims To Digitize 80% Of Public Services By 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan plans to digitize 80% of its public services by 2026, according to Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports.

Khaligov shared this vision at the "Paperless Government: Digitalization and Environmental Impact" event.

Since 2011, Azerbaijan has been advancing its digital services, starting with the launch of the Electronic Platform. However, Khaligov noted that initial digitization efforts, while groundbreaking, often did not fully meet citizens' needs. He pointed out that the complexity of some digital services has sometimes made them less accessible.

To address this, Khaligov emphasized the importance of streamlining services to make them user-friendly. He stressed that the ultimate goal of digitalization is to reduce administrative costs and simplify processes for citizens.