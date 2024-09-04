Azerbaijan Aims To Digitize 80% Of Public Services By 2026
Azerbaijan plans to digitize 80% of its public services by 2026,
according to Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and
Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport, Azernews reports.
Khaligov shared this vision at the "Paperless Government:
Digitalization and Environmental Impact" event.
Since 2011, Azerbaijan has been advancing its digital services,
starting with the launch of the Electronic government Platform.
However, Khaligov noted that initial digitization efforts, while
groundbreaking, often did not fully meet citizens' needs. He
pointed out that the complexity of some digital services has
sometimes made them less accessible.
To address this, Khaligov emphasized the importance of
streamlining services to make them user-friendly. He stressed that
the ultimate goal of digitalization is to reduce administrative
costs and simplify processes for citizens.
