Revamp Of Aging Substations In Nakhchivan To Boost Power Supply Efficiency
Akbar Novruz
In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, substations dating back
to the 1960s are undergoing a major overhaul,
Azernews reports, citing the State energy Service
of the Autonomous Republic.
The design and reconstruction of the 110/35/10 kilovolt
"Cheshemabasar" and "Sadarak" substations are underway.
Additionally, reconstruction is ongoing for the 35/10 kilovolt
"Sadarak," "Nazarabad," and "Ebragunus" substations.
To support these efforts, more than 4 out of 6 planned 300 kV/h
power transformers have been delivered, purchased through state
procurement. A contract for the design work has been awarded to
"Impuls Group" LLC, the successful bidder in an open tender.
Land for the new substations has been designated, topographical
and engineering geological surveys have been completed, and samples
have been sent to a laboratory in Baku for analysis.
These upgrades are essential for modernizing electric
substations that have been serving over 10,000 subscribers since
the late 20th century. The project aims to enhance the efficiency,
stability, and quality of electricity delivery over long distances
and to residential areas.
