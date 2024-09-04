Rajasthan IPS Officer Demands Ashok Gehlot's Arrest In SI Exam Paper Leak Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) Following the arrest of 42 trainee sub-inspectors and two Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) members for their alleged involvement in the paper leak of SI recruitment exams held in 2021, IPS officer Pankaj Chaudhary said on Wednesday that prime facie, the main accused is former Chief Ashok Gehlot who should be arrested without delay.

The RPSC members arrested in the case are Babulal Karata and Ramu Raeka.

Speaking to IANS, Chaudhary, who's presently the Nodal Officer for Community Policing, said,“Over the past few months, we have seen RPSC members either being arrested or questioned. However, why are questions not being raised against Ashok Gehlot? Prima facie, he is an accused in the case and should be held without delay. He is the one who appointed these people in crucial positions without checking their past records."

“These people were not appointed to Sabzi Mandis. Their actions have shaken the faiths of lakhs of students. Ashok Gehlot has ruined everything, and now it is difficult to compensate the losses he has caused," Chaudhary added.

The IPS officer also raised three demands in a post on X.

“First, considering the circumstances and conditions, SI recruitment should be cancelled in the larger interest. Second, Ex CM Shri Ashok Gehlot should be arrested immediately, so that the truth of the remaining #recruitments comes out. Third, investigation of the ADGP posted in the SOG (Special Operations Group) from 2020 to 2023 should be conducted."

In another post, Chaudhary said,“There is a need to increase the scope and level of investigation. Complaints of many members were received during the Gehlot Raj but no investigation was carried out.”

The IPS officer also shared an open letter in which he accused the former Congress Chief Minister of indulging in vendetta politics against him by transferring him to different locations, which, he said, was done because he was performing his duty honestly.

"Through this letter, I would like to clarify in a responsible manner to the people of the state how a public representative, who was given the opportunity by God to serve the eight crore common people of the state thrice, can be frustrated by a very humble junior IPS officer. Therefore, if there is a desire for real development and prosperity of the state, a person with such narrow-mindedness and outlook should not be given another chance," Chaudhary said.