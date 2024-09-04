Australia Vs Bahrain: World Cup Qualifier Live Stream, Schedule, Fixture And Probable Lineups

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australia and Bahrain square off at Coast on Thursday

(September 5) as they commence the third round of their respective qualifying campaigns. The Socceroos came through the previous round with a 100% record in Group I, while the Pearl Divers had to make do with a runners-up spot in Group H.



After losing 2-1 to South Korea in the quarterfinals of AFC Asian Cup earlier this year, Australia won their last four outings in the second round of World Cup qualifiers, with an aggregate score of 14-0. In June, the Socceroos defeated Bangladesh 2-0 before ending their Group I campaign with a thumping 5-0 victory against Palestine at HBF Park. Kusini Yengi's brace and one goal each from Adam Taggart, Martin Boyle and Nestory Irankunda helped Graham Arnold's side secure all three points against Lions of Canaan.



Bahrain, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Japan in the round of 16 stage of the AFC Asian Cup in January. After that, the Reds secured an 8-0 aggregate victory (home and away) over Nepal in Group H of the second round World Cup qualifiers. Although the Pearl Divers

shared the spoils with Yemen (0-0) and United Arab Emirates (1-1) in June, they managed to finish second in the four-team table, with eight points to their name from six outings, and thereby earned a spot in the third round of World Cup qualifiers.



Probable Lineups

Australia probable starting lineup: Ryan, Miller, Souttar, Burgess, Rowles, Metcalfe, Baccus, Irvine, Yengi, Taggart, Goodwin

Bahrain probable starting lineup: Lutfalla, Saeed, Al-Hayyam, Baqer, Adel, Al-Aswad, Haram, Marhoon, Al-Shaikh, Madan, Abduljabbar

Australia vs Bahrain

Schedule and Fixture



The third round of World Cup qualifying fixture between Australia and Bahrain will take place at Robina Stadium on Thursday (September 5) at 3:40 PM IST.



Australia vs Bahrain Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the World Cup qualifiers will be available on Fancode in India. Meanwhile, football fans in Australia can catch the live action via 10 network and Paramount +. Those in Bahrain can watch the match on beIN Sports network and Bahrain Sport 1.



