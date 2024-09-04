Parliament Fails To Approve Resignation Of State Property Fund Head Koval

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada did not support the resignation of the head of the State Property Fund, Vitaliy Koval.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos faction, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

A total of 225 MPs out of the required 226 voted in favor of the official's resignation.

As reported, Koval was appointed head of the SPFU on November 21, 2023. Prior to that, he had been heading the Rivne Regional State Administration since 2019.

Arakhamia announces day of dismissals tomorrow: More than 50% ofwill be replaced

The day before, Koval submitted his resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada.

The Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

Photo: Vitaliy Koval / Facebook