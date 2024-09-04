Air Defenses Destroy Four Kh-101 Missiles, Three Iskander Missiles, 22 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 4, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed four Russian Kh-101 missiles, three Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 22 Shahed-131/136 attack drones.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

On the night of September 4, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles and Shahed-type combat UAVs.

In total, the Air Force's engineering detected and tracked 42 aerial targets: two Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of Russia's Tula region; two Kh-22 cruise missiles launched from Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea; six Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Russia's Volgograd region; three Iskander-K cruise missiles from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea; 29 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launch areas in the Kursk region).

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy's aerial attack.

The Ukrainian forces shot down 29 aerial targets: four Kh-101 cruise missiles; three Iskander-K cruise missiles; 22 Shahed-131/136 combat drones.

Six attack drones disappeared from the radar (presumably jammed by EW), while one flew to Belarus.

Combat operations took place in the Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian missile attack on Lviv killed seven people, including three children.

